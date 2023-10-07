No. 10 Notre Dame football (5-1) is officially halfway through its 2023 regular season and faces another road test on Saturday against No. 25 Louisville (6-0). It's the third of four consecutive ranked opponents for the Irish, and head coach Marcus Freeman, who faces a familiar head coach in Jeff Brohm. Brohm coached against Notre Dame in 2021 while in the same role at Purdue. Inside ND Sports identifies two players to keep a close eye on from each team. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans

In the last two games he's played, Evans has been quarterback Sam Hartman's favorite target. He's racked up 13 receptions, 209 receiving yards and averaged 16.5 yards per catch. Even with wide receivers Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse returning from injuries, Notre Dame's wide receiver room has proved to be more of a committee with those two, Chris Tyree, Tobias Merriweather and Rico Flores Jr. During preseason camp, the tight ends spoke about the benefits of having offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker as Notre Dame's play-caller. Parker wants to get his tight ends involved, and Evans has the hot hand. This matchup is more about Evans' ability and his rise to becoming a star rather than Louisville's secondary, which has allowed 218.2 passing yards per game.

Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills

Howard Cross III received national headlines and honors for his performance against Duke, but Mills also had his best performance of the season, with seven tackles. That momentum should continue, even though Louisville's starting guards both have double-digit starts under their belt. Starting defensive end Jordan Botelho will miss the first half of the game due to a targeting penalty in second half of Notre Dame's win at Duke. Josh Burnham and Junior Tuihalamaka are expected to see the bulk of snaps at the vyper end in the first half. NC State's defense sacked Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer four times last week, and Mills could be a game-wrecker inside if he beats his man consistently and gets in the backfield early on. Mills' early success could force the Cardinals' offensive line to give him more attention as the first half continues, which frees up Burnham, Tuihalamaka or defensive Javontae Jean-Baptiste as pass-rushers in one-on-one situations.

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash

Thrash is Plummer's No. 1 receiving target, with 22 receptions, 444 receiving yards and five touchdowns through five games. Instead of a target hog, Thrash is more of a player best at creating big plays that spark the Cardinals' offense. He averages 20.2 yards per catch and hasn't caught more than five balls since Louisville's season opener against Georgia Tech. He has receptions for 73 and 85 yards, so cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart will need to be careful pressing Thrash in man-to-man coverage. The former Georgia State player doesn't run a lot of complex routes but regularly gets himself open on quick slants or drag routes across the middle. Notre Dame's safeties will be responsible for tackling Thrash if he does get to the second and third levels after the catch.

Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte