Notre Dame football (2-0) faces its first true road test on Saturday inside Carter-Finley Stadium against NC State (1-0). The Irish have won 28 consecutive regular season games against the Atlantic Coast Conference, and head coach Marcus Freeman is in search of his fifth win against ACC programs after defeating North Carolina, Clemson, Syracuse and Boston College in 2022. Inside ND Sports identifies four players — two from each team — to monitor when the ball kicks off at noon EDT on ABC.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman

Notre Dame’s two starting offensive guards, Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler, will be making their first starts in a true road atmosphere. However, Hartman is the most important player in this matchup because of his positional importance and history against NC State. While at Wake Forest from 2018-22, Hartman played the Wolfpack three times and lost twice. Last season, Hartman completed 60.4% of his passes against NC State and tied his season-high of three interceptions against head coach Dave Doeren's defense. Notre Dame's offense has been held back by its quarterback limitations in recent years, but Hartman's talent raises its ceiling, and it's shown in two games. He's thrown six touchdowns and has led the Irish to touchdowns in almost every drive (11 of 12) under offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker. NC State held Connecticut to 14 points last Saturday and only allowed 113 passing yards. The Wolfpack were also credited with six pass deflections and one interception coming from linebacker Payton Wilson.

Notre Dame defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Facing NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong, vyper end Jordan Botelho and cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart will be important for the Irish, but Jean-Baptiste's opportunities to impact the game should come more consistently in the pass and run game. In two games, Jean-Baptiste has seven tackles and one quarterback hurry but hasn't faced a quarterback at the level of Armstrong. The Wolfpack signal caller is dangerous with his legs and will challenge Jean-Baptiste and other Irish defensive ends with his ability to escape. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defender hasn't registered a sack but will need to create pressure and make Armstrong feel uncomfortable in the pocket. Jean-Baptiste is also responsible for setting the edges and preventing outside runs. The Wolfpack's longest run was 18 yards last Saturday, and their starting running back, Jordan Houston, hasn't produced a single run over 20 yards since 2020.

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong

Armstrong, a Virginia transfer, made his debut for the Wolfpack last week and completed 17-of-26 passes for 155 yards and scored both of his touchdowns by rushing the ball. He led NC State with 19 carries for 96 rushing yards. When the Irish played the Cavaliers in 2021, Armstrong did not play. However, Freeman is familiar with Armstrong from his time at Shelby (Ohio) High. Freeman was a member of the Cincinnati coaching staff when the Bearcats recruited Armstrong in the 2018 recruiting class. After facing Navy and Tennessee State, defensive coordinator Al Golden's defense will be confronted by its first legitimate threat in Armstrong. He's experienced and will test the Irish with his short and intermediate passing. He also has true freshman wide receiver and former 2023 four-star recruit Kevin Concepcion at his disposal.

NC State left defensive end Davin Vann