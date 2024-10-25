Advertisement

Published Oct 25, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Inside ND Sports
Staff
Eric Hansen and Tyler James of Inside ND Sports make prop bets and predictions ahead of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for No. 12 Notre Dame (6-1) vs. No. 24 Navy (6-0) on Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Navy game is open here.

• Will the turnover margin wind up in Notre Dame’s favor, Navy’s favor or even?

• Over/Under 8.5 tackles for ND LB Jack Kiser

• Which quarterback will have a longer completion: Riley Leonard of Blake Horvath?

• Over/Under 4.5 receptions for ND TE Mitchell Evans

• Which team will have more rushing touchdowns?

