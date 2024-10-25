Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy

in other news
Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Navy game
Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge
Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock's press conference transcript, Navy week
Here's everything the Irish offensive coordinator had to say after Tuesday's ND football practice.
Notre Dame's Hidalgo named to sophomore-heavy AP Preseason All-America team
Hidalgo is one of three sophomores who earned All-America status on AP's five-player preseason team.
Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame DE Aiden Gobaira plans to transfer
Details on Notre Dame's transfer portal activity during and following the 2024 season and prior to 2025 season
WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame football needs to start fast against Navy
Tyler James joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football
Eric Hansen and Tyler James of Inside ND Sports make prop bets and predictions ahead of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for No. 12 Notre Dame (6-1) vs. No. 24 Navy (6-0) on Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Navy game is open here.
• Will the turnover margin wind up in Notre Dame’s favor, Navy’s favor or even?
• Over/Under 8.5 tackles for ND LB Jack Kiser
• Which quarterback will have a longer completion: Riley Leonard of Blake Horvath?
• Over/Under 4.5 receptions for ND TE Mitchell Evans
• Which team will have more rushing touchdowns?
