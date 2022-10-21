Tyler James and Eric Hansen preview Saturday's game between Notre Dame (3-3) and UNLV (4-3) in Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock) with a series of prop bets and final score predictions.

We want to see if you can do better than them this season, so we're inviting Inside ND Sports subscribers to submit their predictions on The Insider Lounge.

• Over/Under 69.5 completion percentage for ND QB Drew Pyne

• Over/Under 45.5 rushing attempts for ND

• Will Notre Dame force a turnover?

• Over/Under 5.5 tackles for a loss for ND’s defense

• Over/Under 2.5 red-zone trips for UNLV

Homepage thumbnail image: Marcus Freeman (left), Jeff Douglas/Inside ND Sports; Marcus Arroyo, AP Photo/David Becker.