Place Your Bets: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in Gator Bowl

Tyler James and Eric Hansen make prop bets and predictions ahead of Friday's Gator Bowl between No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) and No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) in Jacksonville, Fla.

• Over/Under 200.5 rushing yards for ND

• Over/Under 2.5 passing touchdowns for SC QB Spencer Rattler

• Who will lead ND in receptions?

• Over/Under 22.5 pass attempts for ND QB Tyler Buchner

• Over/Under 2.5 sacks for ND’s defense

Homepage thumbnail image: Spencer Rattler (left), AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman; Tyler Bucher (right), Jeff Douglas/Inside ND Sports

