Place Your Bets: Notre Dame vs. Oregon State prop bets, predictions

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Friday's Sun Bowl for No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) against No. 19 Oregon State (8-4) in El Paso, Texas (2 p.m. EST on CBS).

• Over/Under 15.5 completions for ND QB Steve Angeli

• More carries for ND: Jeremiyah Love or Jadarian Price

• Over/Under 1.5 sacks allowed by ND

• Who will lead ND in tackles?

• Over/Under 1.5 forced turnovers by ND

Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Jeremiyah Love (12)

