Place Your Bets: Notre Dame vs. Oregon State prop bets, predictions
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Friday's Sun Bowl for No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) against No. 19 Oregon State (8-4) in El Paso, Texas (2 p.m. EST on CBS).
Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-Oregon State is open here.
• Over/Under 15.5 completions for ND QB Steve Angeli
• More carries for ND: Jeremiyah Love or Jadarian Price
• Over/Under 1.5 sacks allowed by ND
• Who will lead ND in tackles?
• Over/Under 1.5 forced turnovers by ND
