Tyler James and Eric Hansen preview Saturday's game between Notre Dame (5-3) and No. 4 Clemson (8-0) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC) with a series of prop bets and final score predictions.

• Over/Under 151.5 rushing yards for Notre Dame

• Will backup QB Cade Klubnik take any snaps for Clemson?

• Over/Under 18.5 completions for ND QB Drew Pyne

• More punts: Notre Dame or Clemson?

• Over/Under 1.5 forced turnovers for Notre Dame

Homepage thumbnail image: Drew Pyne (left), Jeff Douglas/Inside ND Sports; Cade Klubnik (right), AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman