Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2) against No. 10 USC (6-0) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 84.5 rushing yards for ND RB Audric Estimé

• More catches: ND TE Mitchell Evans or USC WR Brenden Rice

• Will Notre Dame convert a fourth down?

• Over/Under 274.5 passing yards for USC QB Caleb Williams

• More sacks: Notre Dame or USC

Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Mitchell Evans