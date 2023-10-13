News More News
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2) against No. 10 USC (6-0) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-USC is open here.

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 84.5 rushing yards for ND RB Audric Estimé

• More catches: ND TE Mitchell Evans or USC WR Brenden Rice

• Will Notre Dame convert a fourth down?

• Over/Under 274.5 passing yards for USC QB Caleb Williams

• More sacks: Notre Dame or USC

Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Mitchell Evans

