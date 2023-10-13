Place Your Bets: Notre Dame football vs. USC prop bets, predictions
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2) against No. 10 USC (6-0) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).
Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-USC is open here.
On this week's list:
• Over/Under 84.5 rushing yards for ND RB Audric Estimé
• More catches: ND TE Mitchell Evans or USC WR Brenden Rice
• Will Notre Dame convert a fourth down?
• Over/Under 274.5 passing yards for USC QB Caleb Williams
• More sacks: Notre Dame or USC
Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Mitchell Evans