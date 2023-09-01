News More News
Place Your Bets: Notre Dame football vs. Tennessee State prop bets

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home opener for No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0) against Tennessee State in South Bend, Ind.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a year-long subscription for free. Voting for ND-Tennessee State is open here.

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 262.5 rushing yards for Notre Dame

• Will Notre Dame’s Bryce McFerson punt?

• Over/Under 1.5 turnovers for ND’s defense

• Will Tennessee State score a touchdown?

• Over/Under 5.5 passes for ND QB Steve Angeli

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Steve Angeli

