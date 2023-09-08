News More News
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's road game for No. 10 Notre Dame (2-0) against NC State (1-0) in Raleigh, N.C. (12 p.m. EDT on ABC).

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 2.5 touchdown passes for ND QB Sam Hartman

• Who will be second in carries for ND’s offense?

• Over/Under 44.5 rushing yards for NC State QB Brennan Armstrong

• Will Notre Dame intercept a pass?

• Over/Under 1.5 sacks for ND’s defense

