Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's season opener between No. 13 Notre Dame and Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a year-long subscription for free. Voting for ND-Navy is open here.

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 268.5 passing yards for ND QB Sam Hartman

• Who will lead the Irish in receptions against Navy?

• Over/Under 224.5 rushing yards for Navy

• Who will score the first touchdown for ND?

• Over/Under 8.5 tackles for ND LB JD Bertrand

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports