Place Your Bets: Notre Dame football vs. Clemson prop bets, predictions

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's road game for No. 15 Notre Dame (7-2) against Clemson (4-4) in South Carolina (12 p.m. EDT on ABC).

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 131.5 Clemson rushing yards

• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions?

• Over/Under 250.5 ND QB Sam Hartman passing yards

• More sacks: Notre Dame or Clemson?

• Over/Under 1.5 Clemson turnovers

Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Sam Hartman (10)

