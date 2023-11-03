Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's road game for No. 15 Notre Dame (7-2) against Clemson (4-4) in South Carolina (12 p.m. EDT on ABC).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-Clemson is open here.

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 131.5 Clemson rushing yards

• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions?

• Over/Under 250.5 ND QB Sam Hartman passing yards

• More sacks: Notre Dame or Clemson?

• Over/Under 1.5 Clemson turnovers

Thumbail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Sam Hartman (10)