Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's home game for No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0) against Central Michigan (1-1) in Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-CMU is open here.

On this week's list:

• Over/Under 215.5 rushing yards for Notre Dame

• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles?

• Over/Under 253.5 passing yards for ND QB Sam Hartman

• Who will catch more passes for ND: RBs or TEs?

• Over/Under 162.5 total yards of offense for CMU QB Bert Emanuel Jr.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Benjamin Morrison