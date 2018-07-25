Notre Dame senior placekicker Justin Yoon has been named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List for 2018.

The Lou Groza Award has been handed out annually since 1992 and it goes to the player voted as the nation's best place kicker. Utah kicker Matt Gay won the award last season.

Yoon currently sits atop the all-time field goal percentage list at Notre Dame for players with at least 50 attempts. The native of Nashville, Tenn. has made .808 percent of his field goal attempts during his Irish career.

With 16 more field goals in 2018, Yoon will become Notre Dame's all-time leader in field goal makes, and he needs just 46 total points to become the program's all-time scoring leader. He needs just 20 points to become the all-time scoring leader for kickers. In 2017, Yoon set a Notre Dame record with 55 made extra points.

Yoon was one of 30 players on the preseason watch list. 2018 opponents Ricky Aguayo of Florida State, Quinn Nordin of Michigan and Jet Toner of Stanford were also named to the watch list.