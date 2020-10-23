Picking A Notre Dame Football 'All-Early Enrollee' Team
Fifteen years have passed, amazingly, since February of 2005, when former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis took an hour break from his Super Bowl prep as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots to introduce his first Irish recruiting class, via video, from underneath a portable tent and out of the rain in Jacksonville, Fla.
The 15-man group Weis introduced that day — a class that Rivals ranked as the 33rd best in the country — was highlighted by only two four-star players: wide receiver D.J. Hord and tight end Joey Hiben.
Recognizing the urgency to fortify his roster, Weis immediately began a campaign that would allow his program to adopt an early January enrollment opportunity for future incoming football freshmen who had graduated early from high school, a practice Notre Dame administrators resisted but many other elite football programs were already routinely using.
Weis got his wish and early admissions were first approved in 2006 when running back James Aldridge, offensive guard Chris Stewart and wide receiver George West enrolled that January.
Fifteen years later — and including the eight early freshman enrollees in the 2020 recruiting class — 70 Irish players have now taken the January enrollment option.
This year’s group, regrettably, wasn’t provided much benefit from the extra semester when COVID-19 forced the closure of campus and the cancellation of spring football in mid-March.
Weis brought in 11 early-enrolled freshmen within his four recruiting classes after the option was provided. Irish head coach Brian Kelly has welcomed 59 during his 11 recruiting cycles.
Surprisingly, few Notre Dame players so far have parlayed early admission into an impactful freshman season, many eventually transferred, and only a couple have enjoyed any sustained NFL success. Defensive lineman Jerry Tillery remains the only early-enrolled Irish player to become a first-round NFL Draft pick.
