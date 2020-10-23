Fifteen years have passed, amazingly, since February of 2005, when former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis took an hour break from his Super Bowl prep as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots to introduce his first Irish recruiting class, via video, from underneath a portable tent and out of the rain in Jacksonville, Fla.

The 15-man group Weis introduced that day — a class that Rivals ranked as the 33rd best in the country — was highlighted by only two four-star players: wide receiver D.J. Hord and tight end Joey Hiben.

Recognizing the urgency to fortify his roster, Weis immediately began a campaign that would allow his program to adopt an early January enrollment opportunity for future incoming football freshmen who had graduated early from high school, a practice Notre Dame administrators resisted but many other elite football programs were already routinely using.