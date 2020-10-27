 Parents’ Perspective On Two Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s Top Commitments
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 07:57:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Parents’ Perspective On Two Of Notre Dame’s Top Commitments

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

“No two recruitments are the same” is a common phrase thrown out, and every bit of it is true.

Take Yolanda Jackson and Marc Spindler, for example. Jackson, the mother of Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, admittedly has been a fan of the Fighting Irish for years. As her son navigated the recruiting process, he knew where his mother’s loyalties were. Even if he ended up at one of Notre Dame’s rivals, Jackson was always going to have an Irish flag flying in her driveway.

Spindler, the father of Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler, lost to Notre Dame multiple times as a Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman in the late 1980s. He had quite a different feeling toward the Irish compared to Jackson, although it changed when his son considered Notre Dame and went through the recruiting process.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

In front of a predominately pro-Michigan crowd, Clarkston (Mich.) High’s Rocco Spindler, the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 59 overall recruit nationally per Rivals, announced his commitment to Notre Dame next to his father, Marc.
In front of a predominately pro-Michigan crowd, Clarkston (Mich.) High’s Rocco Spindler, the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 59 overall recruit nationally per Rivals, announced his commitment to Notre Dame next to his father, Marc.

“Once I became a Pitt man, I was a Notre Dame hater,” Spindler said. “I couldn’t stand Notre Dame.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}