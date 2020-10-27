“No two recruitments are the same” is a common phrase thrown out, and every bit of it is true.

Take Yolanda Jackson and Marc Spindler, for example. Jackson, the mother of Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, admittedly has been a fan of the Fighting Irish for years. As her son navigated the recruiting process, he knew where his mother’s loyalties were. Even if he ended up at one of Notre Dame’s rivals, Jackson was always going to have an Irish flag flying in her driveway.

Spindler, the father of Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler, lost to Notre Dame multiple times as a Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman in the late 1980s. He had quite a different feeling toward the Irish compared to Jackson, although it changed when his son considered Notre Dame and went through the recruiting process.