For the third time in four years the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host an opponent from the Mid American Conference. Notre Dame won the two previous games by an average score of 57-22.

This time it will be the in-state Ball State Cardinals coming into Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 8. We talk with Star Press reporter Ryan O’Gara about the Cardinals.

2018 Preseason Ranking: Athlon Sports – No. 120; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 121; Lindy’s Sports – No. 122

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 2-10, 0-8 in the MAC West / Not Ranked

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: First ever meeting

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 128 (ESPN FPI) - No. 114 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 128 (ESPN FPI) - No. 123 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 130 (ESPN FPI) - No. 127 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 13 (8 offense, 5 defense)