Wake Forest enters the 2018 season with a chance to have one of the most explosive offensive in the Atlantic Coast Conference. If its defense can hold up the Deacons could make some noise in the league, and will prove to be a tough contest for Notre Dame.

We talk about Wake Forest heading into the 2018 season with DeaconsIllustrated.com publisher Kelly Quinlan.

2018 Preseason Ranking: Athlon Sports – No. 37; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 45; Lindy’s Sports – No. 48

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 8-5 overall, 4-4 ACC Atlantic / Not Ranked

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Notre Dame leads 4-0

Latest Meeting: Nov. 4, 2017 – Notre Dame won 48-37

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 18 (ESPN FPI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 38 (ESPN FPI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 76 (ESPN FPI)

Returning Starters: 14 (8 offense, 6 defense)