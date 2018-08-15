On the first Saturday of October, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel to Blacksburg, Va. for the first time in school history to square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies. We talk with HokieHaven.com editor Tim Sullivan about Virginia Tech heading into the 2018 season.

2018 Preseason Ranking: Athlon Sports – No. 16; Lindy’s Sports – No. 17; USA Today Coaches Poll – No. 18; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 22; Phil Steele’s – No. 40

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 9-4 overall, 5-3 ACC Coastal / No. 24 AP, No. 25 Coaches Poll

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Virginia Tech leads 1-0

Latest Meeting: Nov. 19, 2016 – Virginia Tech won 34-31

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 62 (ESPN FPI) – No. 79 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 11 (ESPN FPI) – No. 11 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 5 (ESPN FPI) – No. 8 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)