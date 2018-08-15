Opponent Insider: 2018 Virginia Tech Hokies
On the first Saturday of October, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel to Blacksburg, Va. for the first time in school history to square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies. We talk with HokieHaven.com editor Tim Sullivan about Virginia Tech heading into the 2018 season.
2018 Preseason Ranking: Athlon Sports – No. 16; Lindy’s Sports – No. 17; USA Today Coaches Poll – No. 18; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 22; Phil Steele’s – No. 40
2017 Final Record/Ranking: 9-4 overall, 5-3 ACC Coastal / No. 24 AP, No. 25 Coaches Poll
vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Virginia Tech leads 1-0
Latest Meeting: Nov. 19, 2016 – Virginia Tech won 34-31
Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 62 (ESPN FPI) – No. 79 (FEI)
Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 11 (ESPN FPI) – No. 11 (FEI)
Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 5 (ESPN FPI) – No. 8 (FEI)
Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news