After taking the Vanderbilt Commodores to a bowl game in his third season in charge, head coach Derek Mason’s squad took a step back last season. The Commodores went 5-7 and lost those seven games by an average of 26.3 points per game.

Vanderbilt will look to rebound in 2018. We spoke with VandySports.com publisher Chris Lee about the Commodores heading into the season.

2018 Preseason Ranking: Lindy’s Sports – No. 68; Athlon Sports – No. 70; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 76

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 5-7 overall, 1-7 SEC East / Not Ranked

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Notre Dame leads 2-0

Latest Meeting: Sept. 5, 1996 – Notre Dame 14, Vanderbilt 7

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 50 (ESPN FPI) - No. 43 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 93 (ESPN FPI) - No. 99 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 123 (ESPN FPI) - No. 128 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)