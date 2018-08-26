Syracuse knocked off Clemson last season in the middle of October last season, raising its record to 4-3. It seemed that head coach Dino Babershad orchestrated a quick turnaround, but following that monumental upset the wheels fell off for the Orange. Syracuse lost its next five games, and its final three were all by at least 21 points. Babers and the Orange will look to get on track this season, and we talk about the upcoming season with CuseConfidential.com publisher Ryan Murray.

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 4-8, 2-6 ACC Atlantic

2018 Preseason Ranking: ESPN FPI – No. 56; Lindy’s Sports – No. 63; Athlon Sports – No. 66

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Notre Dame leads 5-3

Latest Meeting: Oct. 1, 2016 – Notre Dame won 50-33

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 52 (ESPN FPI) – No. 68 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 72 (ESPN FPI) – No. 87 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 71 (ESPN FPI) – No. 44 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 14 (8 offense, 6 defense)