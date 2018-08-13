Stanford has dominated Notre Dame over the last decade, beating the Irish seven times in the last ten years. The Cardinal are once again expected to be one of the best team’s in the Pac 12. We talk with CardinalSportsReport.com publish Jacob Rayburn about Stanford heading into the 2018 season.

2018 Preseason Ranking: Lindy’s Sports – No. 13; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 13; Street & Smith’s – No. 13; Athlon Sports – No. 18

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 9-5 overall, 7-2 Pac 12 North / AP – No. 20, Coaches – No. 19

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Notre Dame leads 19-13

Latest Meeting: Nov. 25, 2017 – Stanford won 38-20

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 11 (ESPN FPI) – No. 14 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 54 (ESPN FPI) – No. 62 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 7 (ESPN FPI) – No. 12 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 15 (9 offense, 6 defense)