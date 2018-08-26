era. Heading into his third full season, and fourth season overall, Helton will look to keep the Trojans on top of the Pac 12. We talk USC with TrojanSports.com publisher ChrisSwanson.

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 11-3 overall, 8-1 Pac 12 South – Beat Stanford 31-28 in the Pac 12 title game / No. 12 – AP Poll, No. 10 – Coaches Poll

2018 Preseason Ranking: No. 15 – AP Poll; No. 15 – USA Today Coaches Poll; No. 15 – Street & Smith’s; No. 16 – Phil Steele’s; No. 17 – ESPN Football Power Index; No. 19 – Lindy’s Sports; No. 21 – Athlon Sports

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Notre Dame leads 47-37-5

Latest Meeting: Oct. 21, 2017 – Notre Dame won 49-14

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 24 (ESPN FPI) – No. 18 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 27 (ESPN FPI) – No. 48 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 62 (ESPN FPI) – No. 65 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)