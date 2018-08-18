Pittsburgh has gone just 13-12 the last two seasons, but it owns victories over 2016 national champion Clemson, 2016 Big Ten champion Penn State and undefeated Miami (Fla.) in those two seasons.

What will the Panthers do in year four of head coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure? We talk with Panther-Lair.com publisher Chris Peakto try to get those answers.

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 5-7 overall, 3-5 ACC Coastal / Not ranked

2018 Preseason Ranking: Athlon Sports – No. 43; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 55; Lindy’s Sports – No. 61

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Notre Dame leads 48-21-1

Latest Meeting: Nov. 7, 2015 – Notre Dame won 42-30

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 40 (ESPN FPI) – No. 72 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 59 (ESPN FPI) – No. 81 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 30 (ESPN FPI) – No. 41 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 13 (4 offense, 9 defense)