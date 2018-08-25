Northwestern is coming off a 10-3 season and returns at least six starters on both sides of the ball. That means head coach Pat Fitzgeraldhas a chance to put together his first strong back-to-back seasons.

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 10-3, 7-2 Big Ten West / No. 17 in Coaches and AP Poll

2018 Preseason Ranking: ESPN Football Power Index – No. 32; Phil Steele’s – No. 38; Lindy’s Sports – No. 40; Athlon Sports – No. 46

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Notre Dame leads 37-9-2

Latest Meeting: Nov. 15, 2014: Northwestern won 43-40

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 66 (ESPN FPI) – No. 75 (FEI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 24 (ESPN FPI) – No. 27 (FEI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 45 (ESPN FPI) – No. 39 (FEI)

Returning Starters: 13 (7 offense, 6 defense)