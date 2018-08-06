Notre Dame kicks off the 2018 season with a home contest against the Michigan Wolverines. It will be a matchup of ranked opponents, and ESPN College GameDay will set up camp in South Bend on that Saturday.

We take a look at Michigan heading into the season and have questions answered by TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas.

2018 Preseason Ranking: Athlon Sports – No. 5; Street & Smith’s – No. 9; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 11; USA Today Coaches Poll – No. 11; Lindy’s Sports – No. 18

2017 Final Record/Ranking: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big Ten East / Not Ranked

vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Michigan leads 24-17-1

Latest Meeting: Sept. 6, 2014 – Notre Dame won 31-0

Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 76 (ESPN FPI)

Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 9 (ESPN FPI)

Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 29 (ESPN FPI)

Returning Starters: 14 (6 offense, 8 defense)