Opponent Insider: 2018 Florida State Seminoles
After a disappointing 7-6 season, the Florida State Seminoles have gone through a complete program overhaul. Former head coach Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M, and replacement Willie Taggart is looking to get them back on track. We talk about where the Seminoles are heading into the season with Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel.
2017 Final Record/Ranking: 7-6, 3-5 ACC Atlantic / Not ranked
2018 Preseason Ranking: Athlon Sports – No. 13; Lindy’s Sports – No. 16; ESPN Football Power Index – No. 18; Phil Steele’s – No. 18; Street & Smith’s – No. 18; USA Today Coaches Poll – No. 19; AP Poll – No. 19
vs. Notre Dame All-Time: Florida State leads 6-2
Latest Meeting: Oct. 18, 2014 – Florida State won 31-27
Offensive Eff. Ranking: No. 53 (ESPN FPI) – No. 70 (FEI)
Defensive Eff. Ranking: No. 18 (ESPN FPI) – No. 21 (FEI)
Special Teams Eff. Ranking: No. 41 (ESPN FPI) – No. 67 (FEI)
Returning Starters: 10 (7 offense, 3 defense)
