Notre Dame basketball was about to play two straight conference games for the first time this year, a prime chance for one of the ACC's hottest teams to continue to stack wins and an opportunity to reach .500 on the season. Those plans were wrecked, for now.

Notre Dame has now had eight games postponed due to opponent coronavirus issues. (ACC)

The Irish's Wednesday evening game against Clemson was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Tigers' program, the ACC announced Monday. No makeup day or replacement opponent was announced, but head coach Mike Brey said on Monday's ACC coaches' teleconference Notre Dame will explore a replacement opponent for Wednesday. It might be another league game. It might be a non-conference one. "We'd love to play," Brey said. "There is some balance that has to be worked through. "You can only ask people to do so much. Everybody's trying." The Clemson postponement is the eighth Notre Dame game canceled or pushed back due to opponent COVID-19 issues this season and the first affected since the cancelation of a Jan. 18 trip to Howard. "I give our guys credit," Brey said Sunday, before he knew of the cancelation. "They have rolled with the punches with cancelations, gaps and everything."