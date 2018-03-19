"I just need to have that feeling. I do not think it will be too much longer."

"I don't have a timeline or anything on when I will commit, but it will be the next month or two," said Hamilton. "As soon as I know where I want to go, I will be committing.

Clemson , Duke , Georgia , Michigan , Northwestern , Notre Dame and Ohio State are still in this race, so those seven are fighting hard to cross the finish line as the winner.

Deciding which one it will be is likely happening soon.

Without hesitation he said that he feels strong that one of the schools on his list will be the one he suits up and plays for in the fall of 2019.

Kyle Hamilton is a recruit that has seen his stock rise in a hurry. The 6-foot-3, 183 pound athlete out of Atlanta (Ga.) Marist has one of the most impressive offer lists out of all the prospects in the south and he recently cut that down to seven.

This recruiting process is not something new to the Hamilton family. Tyler Hamilton is playing basketball at Penn, so they just went through this with him a few years ago.

The family is there for support, including the older brother who says to enjoy the process, but this decision is all the versatile 2019 star athlete.

Out of his top seven schools. You could call them his final seven. He has visited five of them. He is set to visit Northwestern April 7 and a visit to Michigan April 14 is being discussed at this time. If those trips happen, he will have seen all seven.

Here is what Hamilton said about his favorites.

CLEMSON: "Knowing you are going to compete for National Championships stands out for sure. The facilities there are amazing. They know how to keep it fun there too, so I like that. They have some great stuff going on up there and their staff is full of good people."

DUKE: "It felt like a special place when I was up there at Duke. Coach Cutcliffe sat me and my parents down and we did not talk much about football, so that was great. We got to know each other. I really like the coaches there and it just had a cool feel. The academics speak for themselves."

GEORGIA: "Georgia got a lot five-stars this last recruiting class and they are getting top guys, so you know they are going to keep winning. Coach Smart made a great impression on me and I can tell he really cares about his players. He seems to have a great plan in place."

MICHIGAN: "Coach [Jim] Harbaugh actually called and offered me, so that was important to me. I like him and coach [Chris] Partridge a lot. The Michigan coaches have been staying in touch with my mom and dad too, so that is cool. I am also close friends with Chris Hinton, so he has been pushing Michigan on me."

NORTHWESTERN: "They are one of the first schools to offer me and it is a great school. I want to study Business and they have a great program for that. I talk to coach Pat Fitzgerald a lot and I like how he seems so down to earth."

NOTRE DAME: "Notre Dame is Notre Dame and their name and degree carries a lot of weight across the country after football. The alumni network is crazy in a good way up there. I also go to a catholic school now, so it would be an easy transition to go there."

OHIO STATE: "Ohio State is just impressive all the way around. When you get on campus, it is a great feel. I actually met their Dean and that was great. Coach [Urban] Meyer was not there when I was on campus, but he called me while I was there, so that was cool. The coaches are all about business and I like it up there."

Hamilton is in a basketball family. His brother is playing now and his father played in Greece and over seas for 16 years after starring at Southern Miss while Bret Farve was playing quarterback for the Golden Eagles.

Heck, Tulane has even offered Hamilton to play basketball, but he knows his future is football. He still plays basketball, but he loves the game of football the most.

The schools won't have to wait too much longer to find out who lands this student-athlete.

"I feel there is no reason to wait if I know where I want to go," said Hamilton. "I want to visit Northwestern and Michigan and then I am set to visit Georgia for their spring game April 21.

"I could visit another school or two one more time if I feel I need to, but I will commit as soon as I know the school."

Quick Hits

— Duke is recruiting him the hardest. He receives texts from the entire staff each week and he said they fill his mailbox with letters.

— Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly and David Cutcliffe are the coaches he has connected the best with.

— His former teammate, 2018 Georgia signee John Fitzpatrick in his ear daily about being a Bulldog.

— Former Duke basketball star Antonio Lang is his cousin.