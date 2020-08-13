As some feeling of normalcy returned Wednesday evening with Notre Dame’s first preseason practice, Brian Kelly was offered a reminder any such feelings are fleeting. It came in the form of water bottles. They were methodically scattered across the practice field in handy kiosks. Normally, training staff assistants provide water at will. This year, every player must bring his own and touch only his own as part of Notre Dame’s many adjustments to make practice more sanitary. The seemingly mundane and negligible adjustment birthed an unintended outcome. “Our weight loss was exponentially different yesterday than it has been from a practice for any other time since I’ve been here,” Kelly said Thursday, still a hint of bewilderment at it. “Generally, we'll have about six or eight players lose about 3 percent body weight. (Yesterday) we had 15 to 17.”

A masked Brian Kelly (right) has needed to navigate a bunch of unforeseen outcomes from necessary changes. (Notre Dame Athletics)

In terms of the issues Notre Dame will encounter, it’s minor and will probably create nary a speed bump this season. It is, though, a sign of the unforeseen things that will surely arise for every team throughout a season for which no one really has experience in planning. However many games the Irish play this year, one day of practice has taught them never to be surprised by any hurdle, twist and turn or quirk that surfaces. “At first glance, you’d be ‘Oh my God, how are you going to battle this?’” Kelly said. “But we had all day to get work on that water weight back. It’s a small thing, but it’s important to keep an eye on. You can’t continue to lose over 3 percent of your weight in water weight, because it will affect you.” Notre Dame began Wednesday expecting to have everyone available for practice. By that afternoon, though, the Irish had to practice without nine players after two tested positive for the coronavirus and contact tracing determined seven more needed to quarantine. And by the end of the day, they had double the water weight loss than usual because of an innocuous tweak. Every day can bring some obstacle for which there is no roadmap to navigate. As one is solved – like water weight loss should be – another might come up. Kelly has never started fall camp with a team that hadn’t tackled since December or put on helmets once since then, much less one that spent three months away from a strength staff. “I’m looking at our players loads, looking at all the things necessary to make those judgments,” Kelly said. “I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and I feel like a first-year head coach. Everything I’m doing, I’m looking at some of the science we have. I’m talking to our players at great length to get a sense of where they are, meeting with the staff to get as much information as possible. We have a schedule, but it’s so important right now to be flexible in terms of what you’re doing.”