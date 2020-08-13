One Day In, Notre Dame Sees The Oddities, Twists Of Football Amid COVID-19
As some feeling of normalcy returned Wednesday evening with Notre Dame’s first preseason practice, Brian Kelly was offered a reminder any such feelings are fleeting. It came in the form of water bottles.
They were methodically scattered across the practice field in handy kiosks. Normally, training staff assistants provide water at will. This year, every player must bring his own and touch only his own as part of Notre Dame’s many adjustments to make practice more sanitary. The seemingly mundane and negligible adjustment birthed an unintended outcome.
“Our weight loss was exponentially different yesterday than it has been from a practice for any other time since I’ve been here,” Kelly said Thursday, still a hint of bewilderment at it. “Generally, we'll have about six or eight players lose about 3 percent body weight. (Yesterday) we had 15 to 17.”
In terms of the issues Notre Dame will encounter, it’s minor and will probably create nary a speed bump this season. It is, though, a sign of the unforeseen things that will surely arise for every team throughout a season for which no one really has experience in planning. However many games the Irish play this year, one day of practice has taught them never to be surprised by any hurdle, twist and turn or quirk that surfaces.
“At first glance, you’d be ‘Oh my God, how are you going to battle this?’” Kelly said. “But we had all day to get work on that water weight back. It’s a small thing, but it’s important to keep an eye on. You can’t continue to lose over 3 percent of your weight in water weight, because it will affect you.”
Notre Dame began Wednesday expecting to have everyone available for practice. By that afternoon, though, the Irish had to practice without nine players after two tested positive for the coronavirus and contact tracing determined seven more needed to quarantine. And by the end of the day, they had double the water weight loss than usual because of an innocuous tweak.
Every day can bring some obstacle for which there is no roadmap to navigate. As one is solved – like water weight loss should be – another might come up. Kelly has never started fall camp with a team that hadn’t tackled since December or put on helmets once since then, much less one that spent three months away from a strength staff.
“I’m looking at our players loads, looking at all the things necessary to make those judgments,” Kelly said. “I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and I feel like a first-year head coach. Everything I’m doing, I’m looking at some of the science we have. I’m talking to our players at great length to get a sense of where they are, meeting with the staff to get as much information as possible. We have a schedule, but it’s so important right now to be flexible in terms of what you’re doing.”
Elsewhere, a locker room with 120 lockers can only hold 50 percent capacity. Everyone needs the locker room, of course, so it’s not a step that can be eliminated for half the players. It elongates days and puts efficiency at a premium.
Game weeks will present new possibilities for snags. Missing nine out of nearly 120 players is survivable in early August. What if, though, positive test results within two days of a game knock out two quarterbacks, half the offensive line or the entire starting secondary? Who fills in if a position coach, coordinator or even Kelly himself contracts the virus the week of a game?
It’s not hard to grasp the complications of such news at a moment’s notice. These are things that are not ordinarily part of a coach’s thoughts.
Kelly’s main weapon is preaching good decision-making and a having logical sense of priority, and the four positive cases out of 659 tests since June 15 have illustrated his players are taking it seriously. But he cannot control their every move or who they encounter on a busy campus. He understands there will be positive tests.
"We're going to have our good days and our bad days,” Kelly said. “I think we've been vigilant when it comes to in education. We have an informed student body, one that understands their behavior will dictate in a large degree how positivity rates go up and down.
“This is really about practicing good habits. If you do that, you have a good chance of being successful in a very difficult time.”
All the new impediments have left Kelly less time to worry about the on-field events, though stuff-of-nightmares concerns are not exactly plentiful. He has a returning quarterback he likes, a veteran offensive line, some promising defensive playmakers and budding stars.
Like every team, there are holes, namely at cornerback and buck linebacker. Which, for now, take a back seat to the ripple effects of personal water bottles and, next, likely something just as unfamiliar.
“There are many more challenges than if we’re going be executing the scoop block on a three-technique or if we can run the right coverages in certain situations,” Kelly said. “We’re going to get to that and be OK there.”
