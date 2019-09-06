On The Road: Live Updates From ND Target Deion Colzie's Game
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer is live in Athens, Ga. to check out 2021 wide receiver Deion Colzie, who is an important target for the Fighting Irish. Colzie ranks as the nation's No. 95 recruit and No. 6 athlete.
Follow along Singer's updates by clicking here.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.