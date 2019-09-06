News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 17:53:11 -0500') }} football Edit

On The Road: Live Updates From ND Target Deion Colzie's Game

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer is live in Athens, Ga. to check out 2021 wide receiver Deion Colzie, who is an important target for the Fighting Irish. Colzie ranks as the nation's No. 95 recruit and No. 6 athlete.

Follow along Singer's updates by clicking here.

BGI is on the road to check out Notre Dame WR target Deion Colzie
BGI is on the road to check out Notre Dame WR target Deion Colzie (Rivals.com)

