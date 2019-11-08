On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Cane Berrong's Game
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer is on the road in Georgia to check out Fighting Irish class of tight end commit Cane Berrong, the nation's No. 178 overall recruit and No. 7 tight end.
CLICK HERE to check out the live updates.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.