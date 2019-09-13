News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 18:54:00 -0500') }} football Edit

On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Caleb Offord's Game

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer is live in the Memphis, Tenn. area to check out Notre Dame cornerback commit Caleb Offord. For the latest on the intriguing defensive back's recruitment and Friday night game, make sure to check out the link below.

Follow along Singer's updates by clicking here.


BGI is on the road to check out Notre Dame CB commit Caleb Offord
BGI is on the road to check out Notre Dame CB commit Caleb Offord (Rivals.com)

----

{{ article.author_name }}