On Paper: #3 Notre Dame vs. Florida State
Notre Dame will look to improve to 10-0 this weekend when it takes on the 4-5 Florida State Seminoles. The Irish are also looking to finish the 2018 home slate undefeated and to earn its first back-to-back 10-win seasons of the Brian Kelly era.
Let's take a look at how the two teams stack up on paper.
FLORIDA STATE SCORING OFFENSE vs. NOTRE DAME SCORING DEFENSE
Despite having a very talented group of skill players, the Florida State offense has been wildly erratic and incredibly disappointing this season. The Seminoles rank near the bottom of the national rankings in scoring offense, total offense, yards per play, red zone offense and third-down conversions.
Florida State had 445 yards (6.5 YPC) in its loss to NC State this past weekend and 485 yards (6.9 YPC) in a 38-17 win over Wake Forest on Oct. 20th. In the game before it played the Deacons, Florida State had just 200 yards (3.1 YPC) in a loss to Miami and it had just 247 yards the week after Wake Forest when it lost 59-10 to Clemson.
