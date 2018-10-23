Ole Miss OL Commit Eli Acker Looking Forward To Notre Dame Trip
Columbus (Ms.) Heritage Academy three-star 2020 offensive lineman Eli Acker is committed to in-state Ole Miss, but is still exploring some other options. One of those options is potentially Notre D...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news