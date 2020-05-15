The story below was originally published on CavsCorner.com on the Rivals network. Earlier this month when three-star offensive lineman Tristan Bounds announced his top eight schools, he did so with little run up. That is just the way the 6-8, 280 pounder wanted it. Now, he moves full steam ahead in his recruitment. Or, with a dead period that has been extended until the end of June, as “full” as the steam can be. “It wasn’t easy,” he told CavsCorner this week, “but I had kind of known for a while. Some of the schools that were recruiting me, I just knew they weren’t a fit. For me, it was an academic thing. So if a school wasn’t academically up to par, that was going to make it really easy for me. That’s going to make for an easy choice for me.” Prior to the dead period being imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bounds says he had visited four of his eight schools: Maryland, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Those trips, plus the relationships he has built with the various coaches, helped him get to a place where putting the list together was feasible.

Bounds is Notre Dame’s most recent 2021 offensive line offer. (Rivals.com)

“I knew really easily the schools that I wanted to be in there,” Bounds explained. “There was like 10 or maybe even 11 or 12. Those would be schools I would actually consider, schools I could actually see myself going to. Then from there, I just kind of looked at academics first and foremost, the schools that were strongest. “I looked at the schools that were closer to home, so that weighed into my decision on which schools got to stay on my list. And then it came down to football, which schools had the best fanbases and the best facilities and the schools that would prepare me for the next level the best. All of that really weighed into it and at the end of the day I felt like these were the eight schools that I was the most comfortable with. “I just felt like eight was the natural number in terms of the schools I still wanted to talk to,” he added. “I thought anything more than that, in my opinion, there was really no point in cutting it. Because this took at least a third if not a fourth of the schools and kept those and that was it. You get rid of three more or whatever, that gets rid of those coaches texting you and talking to you, so that lets you really focus on the eight you like the most.” Asked to give his reasons behind each choice, this is what Bounds had to say about his eight finalists.

Boston College: “With BC, I like Coach [Jeff] Hafley. I think he’s a player’s coach. He’s a young guy, super into it. I’ve had great conversations with him and he’s probably the head coach that I talk to the most. So I just felt like as a staff they were putting a high priority on me, which I liked. “Then obviously they have a strong business school and a couple of the kids I went to school with, older than me, had gone to BC and had great things to say about it.”

Maryland: “So, first, it’s super close to home. I live 30 minutes from College Park, so that was definitely a big part of it. Being able to have my parents 30 minutes away and knowing they wouldn’t miss a home game, that’s pretty cool. We’re big family-oriented people so that was big for me. “They’re in the Big Ten, so really strong football. And academically, like all these schools really, they’re strong.”

Michigan: “So, again, Big Ten, really good football, academics are really strong. At Michigan, the Ross School of Business is really strong. They win football games there. It’s not a secret. So, that really stood out to me. And they had four guys drafted this year, too.”

Notre Dame: “I had been talking to them for a while and building a relationship. They offered me pretty close to when I put it out, but at that point I still feel like they fit all the criteria that I was looking for. It’s a great school, great football.”