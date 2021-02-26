Medina (Ohio) High’s Drew Allar is one of the hottest class of 2022 quarterback recruits in America. Since the calendar turned to 2021, the 6-5, 220-pounder has earned 14 new scholarship offers and was invited to the Under Armour All-America Game on Friday. “It’s been kind of crazy, but I’m taking it day by day,” Allar said. “I’m working as hard as I can each day to get better, whether that’s lifting, throwing or watching film. That’s really my focus right now – preparing myself and my teammates for the high school season we have coming up in the fall.” Allar’s newest offer came on Thursday afternoon during a phone call with Notre Dame offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. The Fighting Irish had been showing interest in Allar for the past year and hosted him on campus Feb. 1, 2020.

The fast-rising gunslinger visited South Bend last February before the dead period began.

Rees and Allar’s contact picked up in the past couple of months with regular phone calls and text messages, which ultimately led to the offer. “I thought it was going to be a normal phone call, and it was for the first five minutes,” Allar explained. “Then he told me that he had a really good conversation with Coach Kelly about me and wanted to extend the offer. I was surprised and super excited about it. “We’ve been building our relationship, and it’s been really nice getting to know him – not just from a football coach standpoint but as a person. I like that he doesn’t just focus on football with me but him and the staff as people. He asks about how I’m doing with school too. I’m looking forward to talking to him even more.” Later in the day, Allar got on a call with the entire offensive staff. “They had me hop on a Zoom and we introduced each other,” Allar said. “We talked back and forth for about 10 minutes. It was super nice to meet all of the coaches. It was a really cool experience.” As a Midwest kid who has already been to Notre Dame’s campus, he is plenty familiar with the Fighting Irish. “I know a pretty good bit about them,” Allar said with a laugh. “They’re obviously a historically great school for football and academics. It’s the best of both worlds.”