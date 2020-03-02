Much like National Signing Day now in February at Notre Dame, the official university announcement today of John McNulty as the new Fighting Irish tight ends coach and Mike Mickens as the cornerbacks coach is anticlimactic. The final approval by the school's human resources was made official today, three days before the start of spring practice this Thursday (March 5).

John McNulty's 29-year coaching experience includes 15 in the NFL, two as tight ends coach. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

McNulty takes the place of 2017-19 offensive coordinator Chip Long (now an analyst at the University of Tennessee) who also was the offensive coordinator during that time. The new coordinator is fourth-year quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, with second-year running backs coach Lance Taylor the run-game coordinator. Mickens replaces Todd Lyght, who served his alma mater since 2015 before opting to move to California this winter.

“John and Mike bring a wealth of experience to our football program as players, coaches and educators,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said in a school press release. “John’s decades of experience at the college and pro level will add to our offensive staff. "Mike has shown an incredible ability to get the most out of his players and I am excited to add him to our staff. Both are the perfect additions to help us continue graduating champions.” “My family and I are honored and thrilled to join the great tradition and pursuit of academic and athletic excellence that is the mission here at Notre Dame,” McNulty said through the school. “Coach Kelly has made it clear about his vision for this program to continue to evolve and be successful on and off the field. "That vision has been successful everywhere Coach Kelly has been and I’m excited to join his staff as we continue that standard of excellence at Notre Dame.” A walk-on at Penn State from 1988-90, McNulty actually has more coordinator experience than both Rees and Taylor, serving in that capacity twice at Rutgers, first in 2007-08 under Greg Schiano when the Scarlet Knights ascended to Top 25 status and then in 2018 and the first five games of 2019. Most of McNulty’s career actually has involved mentoring quarterbacks and wide receivers, and his lone experience exclusively as a tight ends coach was with the NFL’s San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers in 2016-17, where he worked with future NFL Hall of Fame member Antonio Gates. Although the Notre Dame unit lost junior Cole Kmet, who turned pro early and is projected as a potential first round pick, it welcomes back a strong blend of experience and youth.

As a sophomore last year often used in double tight end alignments, Tommy Tremble (6-3, 235) snatched 16 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns, numbers that eclipsed Kmet’s 15 for 162 yards and no scores when he was a sophomore in 2018. Senior Brock Wright (6-4 ½, 246) was a Top 50-recruit three years ago and has been a regular in the lineup, while junior George Takacs (6-6, 247) who caught a touchdown pass in the win at Duke last year, provides quality depth. Furthermore, the Fighting Irish welcome the nation’s top tandem at the position this year in 6-5, 234-pound Michael Mayer and 6-4, 226-pound Kevin Bauman. Mayer’s No. 34 overall national ranking by Rivals is the highest by a Notre Dame tight end recruit since Kyle Rudolph was No. 20 in 2008, while four-star Bauman is No. 129.

Mike Mickens starred for Brian Kelly at Cincinnati in 2007-08 and then thrived the past two years as the cornerbacks coach at his alma mater. (Bearcatssportsradio.com)