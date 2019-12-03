Several Fighting Irish offensive players performed well in the team's 45-21 win over Stanford. Wide receiver Chase Claypool caught three passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Cole Kmet leads the team in catches and receiving yards with five grabs for 77 yards. But the player Fighting Irish fans are the most hyped for is redshirt freshman wide receiver Braden Lenzy.

Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Chip Long and quarterback Ian Book did a nice job of getting Lenzy the ball in space and it paid off. The speedster — who reportedly ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at a team combine Notre Dame hosted in the spring — finished with 48 yards both on the ground and through the air on a total of six touches. He was given a below-average Pro Football Focus grade of 56.9, but he had much more a positive impact than that.

OVERALL OFFENSE TEAM GRADE

By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular offensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the offense averaged a 66.4 rating. Outside of the opening drive, the Notre Dame offense got off to a slow start, the team played pretty well. I'd give the Notre Dame offense a C Plus for its performance this past Saturday. Offense Overall PFF Grade: 66.4 - "Average"

OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS