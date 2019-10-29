I wouldn't fool anyone if I tried to say the Notre Dame offense had a good game against Michigan. The Irish produced just 180 yards of total offense and had almost a 20-minute span in the first half without moving the chains. The most glaring weakness was the play of quarterback Ian Book, but the blame for the offensive woes falls on more than just him.

Notre Dame's Offensive Line Against Michigan (Lon Horwedel)

The wide receivers and tight ends had plenty of drops and the offensive line often didn't get much of a push in the ground game. Still, as the quarterback, most of the blame often falls on him and, to be fair, his play will have the biggest impact on the performance.

Ordinarily, these grades are broken down into "Standout," "Room for Improvement" and "Overall Position Group." Due to how poorly Saturday night went, I've decided to look borrow from Clint Eastwood's playbook and go with "The Good," "The Bad and The Ugly" and "Overall Position Group Grade."

The logic behind this is two-fold. One, in a game this ugly, it's hard to pick a standout. Two, since the entire team struggled, it makes more sense to evaluate their play as a position group and not rag on one individual player/college kid. By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular offensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the offense averaged a 58.0 rating. This is a "Below-Average" rating and the unit's worst of the season. Offense Overal PFF Grade: 58 - "Below Average"

QUARTERBACK