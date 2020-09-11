COVID-19 limited prep time for every college football program through the spring and summer. But for at least two important reasons — quarterback and offensive line — Notre Dame will thrive during these turbulent times.

I was ticked off because in a season where Notre Dame can undoubtedly beat all comers and win a national championship, I wanted every team in the country in the mix, no asterisks allowed if the Irish run the table.

When news broke in the middle of last month that the Big Ten and the PAC-12 conferences were cancelling their football seasons, I was selfishly ticked off.

What a luxury it is to have grad student Ian Book back under center for a third year following an offseason that was entirely delayed or disrupted because of COVID-19.

Imagine what a nightmarish coaching challenge Brian Kelly and Co. would’ve faced developing a first-year starting quarterback with limited prep time at a position that requires savvy, smarts and skill well beyond simply throwing a football.

With a 20-3 record as a starter, Book needs 10 wins this season to break the Notre Dame career victory record of 29 shared by three previous Irish signal-callers: Tom Clements (29-5), Ron Powlus (29-16-1) and Brady Quinn (29-17).

Notre Dame’s first-year offensive coordinator and fourth-year quarterbacks coach, Tommy Rees, explained that the benefit of having Book return for a fifth season — and working behind an offensive line whose members lead the nation with 114 career starts — can’t be overstated.

“There are so many unknowns here,” Rees said when asked about developing these critical positions through a disjointed preseason. “I would like to think habits and traits instilled in our guys gives us an advantage.”

Up front, this is the first time in 15 years that Notre Dame returns all five starters along the offensive line. It’s an accomplished unit that allowed only 80 sack yards last season (the fewest in the country) and surrendered just one sack on a third-down pass play in the final nine games.

Of course, with new opening-day starters this season at running back, tight end and all three wide receiver spots, plenty of questions remain for Kelly and Co. to sort through.

But the Irish head coach could still breathe easy during this strange off-season knowing that Book and his linemen have logged 137 career starts between them. No other team in the nation features a comparable or more accomplished nucleus of offensive veterans entering a season where experience matters more than any other before it.

“We have to trust that we have good leadership, which we do with our players, it’s encouraging,” Kelly said. “I know our players, particularly those that are in their last season of competition, are certainly anxious and want this to be the best season they’ve ever had at Notre Dame. They want it to be a championship season.”

And given the experience edge Kelly’s group holds at these critical offensive positions, there is every reason to believe this team will make a legitimate run at a championship.

It’s just too bad the Big Ten and PAC-12 won’t be along for the ride.