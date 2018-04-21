Spring practice 2018 concluded with the annual Blue-Gold Game scrimmage in Notre Dame Stadium Saturday afternoon that had an announced 31,729 fans in attendance.



The format featured mostly the No. 1 offense going against the No. 1 defense, and the No. 2 offense battling the No. 2 defense, with offense in Blue and the defense in Gold.

While the scoring format was the usual football rules for the offense, the defense “scored” as follows:

Touchdown: 6 points

Turnover Forced: 3 points

Three-and-out: 3 points

Stop of a series: 2 points

Sack/Tackle for loss: 1 point

The defense took early control before the offense ended up with the 47-44 victory.

A total of 123 plays were run, 84 in the first half. The second half was far more abbreviated with a non-stop clock and 12-minute quarters to fit the two-hour format, and most of the starters saw less action.

Other than a minor “stinger” incurred by junior drop end Daelin Hayes in the second half, the Fighting Irish came out clean with injuries.

Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush (19 of 33 for 341 yards, two touchdowns and one interception) took all the reps with the No. 1 unit, while junior Ian Book (17 of 30 for 292 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions) worked with the No. 2 unit.

It’s clear that Wimbush will enter the summer months as the starter despite getting benched in the Citrus Bowl victory in which Book rallied the Irish to victory with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

“Not etched in stone, but that's the way it's trending,” said head coach Brian Kelly of Wimbush as the starter. “It's 1-A and 1-B.”

Senior Dexter Williams paced the ground attack with 117 yards on 11 carries, featuring a 72-yard burst, while junior Chase Claypool led the receiving corps with six catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Miles Boykin had 132 yards receiving (three catches), and classmate Chris Finke was second in receptions with five (81 yards).

The defense registered 11 tackles for loss (eight sacks) and generated two turnovers to record some of its points.

There were no kickoffs (most new possessions started at the offense 25) and no punt returns allowed, plus no contact allowed on Wimbush and Book.

Here is the breakdown of the series and how the points were scored:





First Quarter

1 Offense Vs. 1 Defense From 25-Yard Line

After Wimbush connected with senior tight end Alize Mack for 15 yards on the first play and junior running back Tony Jones Jr. rushed for six yards on the second, the defense recorded a two-yard loss on Jones (by senior rover Asmar Bilal) for one point and a third-and-7 pass to Boykin was broken up by Julian Love, earning two points for a stop, or forcing a punt.

Score: Defense 3, Offense 0





2 Offense Vs. 2 Defense From 9-Yard Line

Following fifth-year senior punter Tyler Newsome’s 48-yard punt, Book was “touch sacked” by junior defensive end Ade Ogundejifor one point. A center snap infraction and two incomplete passes gave the defense three more points for a three-and-out series.

Score: Defense 7, Offense 0





1 Offense Vs. 1 Defense From Offense 41

A 55-yard punt by Newsome still gave the offense decent field position.

Following a 14-yard pass from Wimbush to sophomore wideout Michael Young, the defense scored three more points on the next play when a completion to Young resulted in a ball strip by junior safety Alohi Gilman, who also recovered the fumble at his 13-yard line

Score: Defense 10, Offense 0





2 Offense Vs. 2 Defense From Offense 13

The offense earned its first points when, after a two-yard run by sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong, Book went deep to Claypool, who was covered well by senior cornerback Shaun Crawford. However, with about a seven-inch height advantage, Claypool won the jump ball. Crawford then attempted to strip the football from him, but Claypool held on to the ball and shook off the tackle attempt to race the remaining 30 yards for an 85-yard score. Senior Justin Yoon’s extra point was held by Book.

Score: Defense 10, Offense 7





1 Offense Vs. 1 Defense From 25

On the first play, Wimbush responded immediately after the score with a deep 45-yard completion to Boykins over Love, a call similar to the winning TD against LSU in the Citrus Bowl without the one-handed catch and run by Boykins.

The defense totaled two points the next two plays on sack by fifth-year senior linebacker Drue Tranquill (team high nine stops) and then a screen to Jones that lost a yard, with sophomore rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah making the stop.

A 14-yard completion to Finke helped drive the Irish to as far as the 11-yard line before the drive stalled and Yoon kicked a 28-yard field goal.

Score: Defense 12, Offense 10





2 Offense vs. 2 Defense From 25

The seven-play drive was highlighted by a 19-yard pass from Book to sophomore running back/receiver/quarterback Avery Davis, but a play later Book was sacked by junior end Julian Okwara and sophomore tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to give the defense a point.

Another sack (this time by senior tackle Jerry Tillery, who worked with the No. 2s on this series) plus forcing a punt picked up three more points by the defense.

Score: Defense 16, Offense 10





1 Offense Vs. I Defense From Offense 20

After a touchback punt by walk-on Jeff Riney, a 12-play march was highlighted by three third-down conversions: a two-yard run by Williams on third-and-1, an 18-yard pass from Wimbush to Finke for 18 yards to the defense’s 44-yard, and a 17-yard pass to sophomore tight end Cole Kmet on third-and-8.

In between, junior safety Jalen Elliott broke up but dropped what looked a sure interception toss by Wimbush.

The drive stalled at the 23 on an incomplete pass to Boykin on third-and-7, resulting in a 40-yard field goal by Yoon with 28 seconds left in the quarter.

Score: Defense 16, Offense 13





Second Quarter

2 Offense Vs. 2 Defense From Offense 25

Another 12-play march featured a 16-yard screen from Book to Claypool, an elusive 11-yard run by sophomore Davis at running back and a 14-yard slant to Claypool to the eight-yard line for a first down. A third-down fade to Claypool on third down was broken up by senior cornerback Nick Watkins.

Sophomore kicker Jonathan Doerer’s 20-yard field goal knotted the score:

Score: Defense 16, Offense 16





1 Offense Vs. 1 Defense From the Offense 25

In a prevalent mix-and-match throughout the afternoon, freshman Houston Griffith was inserted at safety for the top defense — which took the lead again on the third play when a third-and-six pass forced by Wimbush was picked off this time easily by Elliott, who dropped a pick two series earlier. He returned it 21 yards to the defense’s 25-yard line to give the defense three points on the turnover.

Score: Defense 19, Offense 16





2 Offense Vs. 2 Defense From the Defense 25

The offense took its first lead on the first play when Armstrong saw a massive hole on the left side that left him virtually untouched until the final yard for a 25-yard tally.

Score: Offense 23, Defense 19





1 Offense Vs. 1 Defense From Offense 25

Jones rushed for 11 yards on the first play before Wimbush showcased his arm strength, throwing the ball more than 50 yards in the air off his back foot on a 64-yard scoring pass to Boykin, who might have slightly pushed off on a slipping Watkins, but made a fine outstretched grab for the score.

Score: Defense 30, Offense 19





2 Offense vs. 2 Defense, From Offense 25

Freshman running back Jahmir Smith showed his wares on the first two plays with a 19-yard catch from Book followed by a 16-yard jaunt to the defense’s 40-yard line.

The defense then picked up two points when sophomore nose tackle Darnell Ewell was credited with a sack and Davis was thrown for a five-yard loss by junior drop end Jamir Jones.

When Yoon’s 44-yard field goal fell short, the defense was given two more points for a stop.

Score: Offense 30, Defense 23





1 Offense vs. 1 Defense From 20

Despite another pass breakup by Elliott, Wimbush was sharp on the series with a 10-yard toss to Finke, a perfectly placed 23-yard back shoulder toss to Boykin and finding Finke as the hot read on a 26-yard completion

Williams scampered 15 yards to the two-yard line. After a fade to Boykin in the end zone was broken up by Watkins, Williams easily covered the final yard for a score.

Score: Offense 37, Defense 23





2 Offense Vs. 2 Defense From Offense 25

Ogundeji recorded his second sack on the first play for a point to the defense. Book and Young connected on a 28-yard completion, but a broken up pass by Watkins on third-and-3 stalled the drive and gave the defense two more points.

Score: Offense 37, Defense 26





1 Offense Vs. 1 Defense From Offense 17

With 2:07 left until halftime, the two-minute drill produced no points for the offense, while the stop gave the defense two points.

Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey had three false start infractions during the series while Wimbush was 4-of-9 passing for 44 yards. The huge break for the offense came when on fourth-and-8 from midfield, a deep pass to Claypool resulted in a pass interference on junior cornerback Troy Pride Jr., even though the ball was sailing out of bounds and uncatchable in-bounds.

However, a 38-yard field goal by Yoon to close the half was sliced to the right.

Halftime Score: Offense 37, Defense 28





The shortened second half had more mixing and matching of ones with the twos on both sides, with the final part of the fourth quarter going deeper than that. Here is the summation in which the defense had a 16-10 advantage in the second half with only seven series run as opposed to 15 in the first half.





THIRD QUARTER

• The lone touchdown came on the opening series when on the second play Williams’ 72-yard run to the five-yard line saw track sprinter Pride Jr., the team's fastest player, come across the field to make the stop. On third-and-goal, Wimbush found an open Claypool in the middle for the touchdown to give the offense a 44-28 lead.

• The defense recorded a three-and-out on the second series for three points, and on the next series Tagovailoa-Amosa’s sack of Book and a defensive stop resulted in three more points to cut the deficit to 44-34.





FOURTH QUARTER

• The offense’s final points came on a 46-yard field goal by Yoon on the opening series. However, a tackle for loss by freshman linebacker Bo Bauer and a sack by Okwara also gave the defense two points, making the score 47-36.

• The final eight points of the contest were tallied by the defense on a tackle for loss, a defensive stop and a final stop for five points for the 47-44 tally that ended the contest.