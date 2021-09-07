Observations, numbers from rewatching Notre Dame's win over Florida State
Notre Dame did not lose to Florida State.
The Irish nearly did. It may have felt like a loss. It may be unsatisfying to the masses.
Still, a comfortable 38-20 third-quarter lead over the Seminoles in Sunday’s opener turned into an undesired overtime game thanks to several mistakes and curious decisions. Heart-rate alerts on Notre Dame fans’ Apple watches surely buzzed with increasing frequency as Sunday night dragged on.
Notre Dame players celebrated Jonathan Doerer’s walk-off field goal and 41-38 overtime win in the moment, but the euphoria left quickly.
“There was no outward feeling of satisfaction, which I think is crazy,” head coach Brian Kelly said Monday, about 12 hours after the victory.
Notre Dame did enough to win. It generated a stop in overtime. Quarterback Jack Coan threw for 366 yards. It played largely effective defense for three quarters. Safety Kyle Hamilton made two jaw-dropping interceptions.
But even Kelly changed tune after a film review illuminated the missteps and maladies that nearly sent his program home 0-1. Notre Dame has repair work to do. It has to find a run game with a pulse and fix a defense that sprung a leak in coordinator Marcus Freeman’s debut. Here’s a closer look at those two holes and some key plays.
