Observations, numbers from rewatching Notre Dame's win over Florida State

Notre Dame did not lose to Florida State.

The Irish nearly did. It may have felt like a loss. It may be unsatisfying to the masses.

Still, a comfortable 38-20 third-quarter lead over the Seminoles in Sunday’s opener turned into an undesired overtime game thanks to several mistakes and curious decisions. Heart-rate alerts on Notre Dame fans’ Apple watches surely buzzed with increasing frequency as Sunday night dragged on.

Notre Dame players celebrated Jonathan Doerer’s walk-off field goal and 41-38 overtime win in the moment, but the euphoria left quickly.