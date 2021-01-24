For the first time this season, Notre Dame basketball has put together a wining streak. The Irish (5-8, 2-5 ACC) defeated Miami 73-59 on the road Sunday night after eight days off and shot 65 percent in the second half. In an unusual move rooted in dissatisfaction over Saturday's practice, coach Mike Brey brought his usual five starters - Prentiss Hubb, Dane Goodwin, Trey Wertz, Nate Laszewski and Juwan Durham - off the bench. Here are some observations from the game. BOX SCORE

Notre Dame's defense hounded Miami guard Isaiah Wong for much of the game in a 73-59 win. (ACC)

• Notre Dame played zone for nearly all the game, wanting to cut off driving lanes for explosive Miami guard Isaiah Wong and willing to let the ACC’s worst three-point shooting team take open perimeter shots. It resulted in the Irish’s best defensive game of the year, few rhythm shots for good shooters and the opponent’s best player, Wong, held in check. Wong ended with 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting, with eight of those attempts from three-pointer range (he’s a 29 percent shooter from deep). • That said, Miami was a veritable mess on offense. It had one assist on nine first-half baskets, its offense a mess of mid-range jumpers and passes thrown to Notre Dame defenders. The Hurricanes committed turnovers on nearly a third of their possessions in the opening minutes and took 62 shots to score 59 points. Notre Dame did have trouble containing guard Kam McGusty’s dribble drives when he attacked coming off screens. He ended with 20 points. • Counterpoint to the counterpoint: Yes, this injured version of Miami might be the easiest team to guard that Notre Dame will see this year in conference play, but for a group needing to find something and start feeling good on defense, the Irish have no need to apologize. They kept an All-ACC caliber player in Wong at bay. They had fewer missed assignments. An ability to do both were necessary steps toward starting a win streak.