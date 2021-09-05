Observations: Notre Dame QB commit Steve Angeli silencing doubters

Click here to read.

Read Singer's observations on Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli and defensive back pledge Jayden Bellamy .

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer was in Oradell, N.J. on Saturday afternoon to watch Bergen Catholic take down Smryna (Del.) High 52-6.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.