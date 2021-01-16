Notre Dame pulled itself out of the ACC cellar and ended a four-game losing streak. The Irish defeated Boston College 80-70 Saturday afternoon, moving to 1-5 in the ACC and 4-8 overall. For now, they’re next scheduled to play at Miami on Jan. 24 after Monday’s game at Howard was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, but coach Mike Brey said he’s hoping to add a non-conference opponent to the schedule this week. Here are some observations from the game. BOX SCORE

Prentiss Hubb had 13 points and 10 assists to help Notre Dame get its first ACC win. (ACC)

•Boston College’s leaky defense sure is a good remedy to snap a losing streak. The Eagles (3-10, 1-6) entered the game ranked 10th in the ACC in defensive efficiency in conference play, and it was easy to see why. They primarily played zone and were slow to rotate, lost track of shooters and were caught flat-footed on dribble-drives. Notre Dame’s zone offense was largely crisp, with few forced passes or shots. Its first turnover didn’t occur until 11:04 remained in the game. •After some wayward games to open the 2021 portion of the schedule, guards Prentiss Hubb and Cormac Ryan were patient and under control, save for a couple of heat-check 3s by Hubb in the second half. They combined for 13 assists and committed zero turnovers in the first half. Hubb ended with 13 points and was 3-for-7 on 3-pointers, ending a 1-for-21 slump. Ryan was 2-for-5 on 3s, but his overall scoring efficiency remains low. •Hubb also had 10 assists, matching his career best in a conference game. Six of them were on 3-pointers. The others were on post feeds to forwards Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski. All told, Notre Dame averaged 1.16 points per possession, had 21 assists and seven turnovers, with three of the giveaways in the final 80 seconds when the game was all but decided.