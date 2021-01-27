A two-game win streak ended, and a separate skid continued. Notre Dame, fresh off consecutive wins for the first time this season, lost to No. 20 Virginia Tech 62-51 Wednesday night. It was the Irish's 28th straight loss to a ranked opponent and dropped their record to 5-9, with a 2-6 mark in the ACC. They scored the game's first basket, never led afterward and finished with a season-low point total. Here are some observations from the game. BOX SCORE

Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points for Notre Dame in its loss to Virginia Tech (ACC)

• An athletic, pressuring defense was a problem for Notre Dame again. Virginia Tech was in the face of everyone who caught a pass on the perimeter, living in passing lanes and effective in switching ball screens. It stagnated the Irish offense into an off-the-dribble operation with little movement or ability to swing the ball. It was nearly identical to the second half of a Jan. 10 road loss to the Hokies. • Notre Dame’s only offense in the first half was guard Prentiss Hubb shooting off the dribble or attacking switches when a big man was on him. He scored 17 of the 22 first-half points and assisted on two more. Forward Nate Laszewski – whose foul-drawing ability was Notre Dame’s sole point source last time out against Virginia Tech – took one shot in the first half. Notre Dame couldn’t get him the ball despite several matchups with smaller guards. • Hubb ended with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, with three assists and four turnovers. Laszewski had 10 rebounds, but finished with only seven points on 3-of-4 shooting. None of his attempts were from deep. As a whole, Notre Dame took only 18 three-pointers, with Hubb supplying eight. The lack of ball reversal and movement didn’t open up many clean looks from deep.

• The final team tallies in important categories: 35.7 percent shooting, eight assists on 20 field goals, 12 turnovers. • The Irish had nine turnovers, eight field goals and two assists in the first half. Laszewski’s only basket of the opening 20 minutes was a dunk on a roll to the basket when Virginia Tech missed a defensive assignment. He and Hubb combined for seven of the nine turnovers in the half. • There’s not much of an interior scoring presence for Notre Dame opponents to fear or think about double-teaming. Laszewski’s added strength has helped him improve as an all-around scorer, but Virginia Tech took him away with switches and single coverage. Forward Juwan Durham had three points on 1-for-4 shooting, again handled with one-on-ones. With no need to send help down low, defenses can stretch out and get in the face of Notre Dame’s guards.