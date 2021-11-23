Observations: Notre Dame drops Maui opener to Saint Mary's

Notre Dame’s Maui Invitational upside would largely be determined by its first game. A win over top-50 KenPom opponent Saint Mary’s would give the Irish a solid early season victory and send them to a Tuesday afternoon test vs. Oregon. A loss, meanwhile, renders the next day essentially meaningless with a matchup against Division II Chaminade. The Irish (2-1) are headed to the consolation bracket and the late-night window after suffering their first defeat of the year.

Notre Dame began the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas Monday night with a 62-59 loss to Saint Mary’s. The two teams played the entire second half within one possession, with Dan Fotu’s three-pointer sending the Gaels ahead for good with 49 seconds left. Here are three observations from the game.

1. Seeking a steady hand

Three games into the year, and Notre Dame is waiting for its senior point guard to arrive and take the offense’s reigns. Prentiss Hubb had six points on 1-of-7 shooting, with no assists and two turnovers. He’s 4-of-27 from the field this year. With him in this form, Notre Dame goes through too many field goal droughts and scoreless stretches. The Irish need him to snap out of it, or these types of sluggish offensive games will be a possibility on any night. They did not make a field goal in the final 3:29. Senior Trey Wertz also ran point and stabilized the offense at some key moments. He had five assists and seven points in 26 minutes. He also made a layup late in the game where he drove from the top of the key, saw Saint Mary’s forward Matthias Tass stay close to forward Paul Atkinson Jr. on a dive and took it to the rim. Him stepping out of bounds with 26 seconds left was a difficult way to end and a costly error.

2. Atkinson at the center of things

Notre Dame couldn’t get Atkinson going in the paint right away, but when it did, he took over. At first, Saint Mary’s double-teamed him. He found perimeter shooters as a passer, but Notre Dame only made one three-pointer off his kick-outs. He saw single coverage later in the first half and scored his first basket about three minutes before the break. On defense, though, he was an impactful presence with two blocks. Atkinson scored all but two of his 13 points in the second half. He finished in double figures for the 32nd straight game.

Saint Mary’s mixed up its coverage on Atkinson all night. Fotu and Tass could handle him one-on-one in the post at first. The Irish couldn’t make the Gaels pay for doubling him. Eventually, though, Atkinson’s craftiness was too difficult to defend in single coverage. This game was yet another example of him not needing to bury his defender in the paint to score, even if that defender is the 6-10, 245-pound Tass. Notre Dame could not, though, get him a touch in the final minute.

3. Assessing the defense