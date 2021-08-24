Observations, Notes From Notre Dame’s Aug. 24 Football Practice
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame allowed reporters to watch the first 30 minutes of Tuesday’s practice. There was not any scrimmaging or one-on-ones in that time span, but below are a few notes from the BlueandGold.com.
Click here to read the notes and observations
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.