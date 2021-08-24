 BlueAndGold - Observations, Notes From Notre Dame’s Aug. 24 Football Practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-24 17:19:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations, Notes From Notre Dame’s Aug. 24 Football Practice

Brian Kelly, Mike Elston and Co. held practice on Thursday.
Brian Kelly, Mike Elston and Co. held practice on Thursday. (Chad Weaver)
BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame allowed reporters to watch the first 30 minutes of Tuesday’s practice. There was not any scrimmaging or one-on-ones in that time span, but below are a few notes from the BlueandGold.com.

Click here to read the notes and observations

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}