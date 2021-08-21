Observations From Seeing Top Notre Dame Running Back Target Justice Haynes
The reason I live in Atlanta to cover Notre Dame football recruiting was on display last night, as Notre Dame’s top running back target in the 2023 class is in my backyard.
Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity opened their season last night with a 34-6 triumph against Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, and running back Justice Haynes was outstanding in the win, although it was not in the way I was anticipating.
Click here to read the report.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.