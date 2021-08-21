Observations From Seeing Top Notre Dame Running Back Target Justice Haynes

The reason I live in Atlanta to cover Notre Dame football recruiting was on display last night, as Notre Dame’s top running back target in the 2023 class is in my backyard.

Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity opened their season last night with a 34-6 triumph against Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, and running back Justice Haynes was outstanding in the win, although it was not in the way I was anticipating.

